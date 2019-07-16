Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
Resources
More Obituaries for William Allard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William F. Allard


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William F. Allard Obituary
of Leominster; 57

LEOMINSTER

William F. Allard, 57 years old of Leominster, died Sunday July, 14th at home.

Bill was born March 7, 1962 in Fitchburg MA. A son of Frank and Arleen Allard, and lived in Leominster most of his life. He was formally employed for many years at Vellumoid Inc in Worcester. He enjoyed gardening and photography.

Bill is survived by his parents, Frank and Arleen Allard of Leominster, his sister Julie Piltzer and her husband Gerry of Raleigh NC, and 2 brothers, Michael and Charles.

Bill had a kind and generous heart and will be greatly missed.

All services are private.

The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home 106 West St. is assisting the family.



View the online memorial for William F. Allard
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
Download Now