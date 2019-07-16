|
|
of Leominster; 57
LEOMINSTER
William F. Allard, 57 years old of Leominster, died Sunday July, 14th at home.
Bill was born March 7, 1962 in Fitchburg MA. A son of Frank and Arleen Allard, and lived in Leominster most of his life. He was formally employed for many years at Vellumoid Inc in Worcester. He enjoyed gardening and photography.
Bill is survived by his parents, Frank and Arleen Allard of Leominster, his sister Julie Piltzer and her husband Gerry of Raleigh NC, and 2 brothers, Michael and Charles.
Bill had a kind and generous heart and will be greatly missed.
All services are private.
The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home 106 West St. is assisting the family.
View the online memorial for William F. Allard
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on July 16, 2019