William F. "Buddy" Hillman, 78 passed away on Wednesday, June 27 in Brigham and Womens Hospital in Boston.



Buddy was born in Fitchburg on March 13, 1941 a son of the late John and Josephine (Dorais) Hillman.



Mr. Hillman is survived by his wife, Louise J. (DiMarzio) Hillman; one son, William R. Hillman and his wife, Corinne of Ashburnham, two daughters, Sharon Keaton and her husband, Walter of Apollo Beach, FL, Lori Bourque and her husband, Rick of Fitchburg, one brother, Dennis Hillman and his wife, Jane of Leominster; grandchildren, Kaela and Nicole Hillman and many nieces and nephews.



He is predeceased by two sisters, Audrey Avery and Alice Whitney.



Buddy was employed at RVJ INC. as a truck driver for many years. He enjoyed working in his yard, truck shows and having his constant companion by his side, his dog Gretchen.



Mr. Hillman's greatest enjoyment was holidays with his children and their families. He loved spending time with the "joys of his life", his granddaughters, Kaela and Nicole.



A funeral service will be celebrated at 10:00am on Wednesday, July 3 in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg. Burial will be in St. Leo's Cemetery, Leominster.



Calling hours are from 6-8 on Tuesday, July 2 in the funeral home. Memorial donations in Mr. Hillman's name may be made to www.glaucoma.org.







