William Francis del Giudice, Jr. of Nashua, NH, died on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Apple Valley Center in Ayer, MA, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.



William was born on October 21, 1934, in Leominster, MA and was a graduate of Northeastern University with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering in 1959. He served in the U.S. Army.



He retired after decades of employment with the National Radio Astronomy Observatory at Green Bank, WV and Datil, NM as engineer and ultimately the site manager at Datil.



He devoted much time to civic organizations with an emphasis on 5 volunteer fire departments. William and some neighbors created the Hop Canyon, NM fire department from the ground up.



William is preceded in death by his parents; William Francis del Giudice, Sr. and Leora Dyess del Giudice, brother Felice del Giudice, sister, Leonora del Giudice Keyes, sister, Jean Ann del Giudice Dyess, son, Peter Francis del Giudice and daughter, Maria Elise del Giudice.



William is survived by his wife of 59 years, Elizabeth M. Poutenis del Giudice, daughter, Anne-Marie del Giudice Novo-Gradac and husband Kevin Novo-Gradac and granddaughter Sophia Rose Novo-Gradac.



He leaves a brother James Monroe del Giudice and wife Phyllis Baron del Giudice, a brother Robert Oscar del Giudice, a brother Raymond Elio del Giudice and fiancée Anna Muti, a sister Chiara Francesca Renaldo, a sister Anna Maria del Giudice Pellitier and numerous nieces and nephews.



A memorial mass will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 10 am, in St. Anna Parish, 194 Lancaster Street, Leominster. Burial will be private and a service is planned in New Mexico at a later date.



In lieu of flowers please donate to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452.



