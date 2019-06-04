of New Ipswich, NH; 75 William (Bill) Hakala, 75, a resident of New Ipswich, NH died at his home on May 31, 2019 after a period of declining health, he was surrounded by his loving family.



He was born in Peterborough, NH on August 12, 1943, a son of the late Arthur and Ida (Aho) Hakala.



Bill was a graduate of Appleton Academy in New Ipswich and would later go on to serve his country in the United States Army, serving in Germany. He was honorably discharged on May 11, 1967. Bill worked for 31 years at the Monadnock Bible Conference and for himself as Bill Hakala Construction.



Bill loved hiking especially on Monadnock where he helped with many rescues. He was an avid skier. He loved spending time in the White Mountains camping, kayaking, skiing. He took his family on many adventures in the National Parks. Most of all he loved the Lord. He shared his faith in Jesus with everything he knew.



He was predeceased by his parents Arthur and Ida Hakala of New Ipswich and his brothers Theodore and Steven Hakala. He is survived by his siblings, Robert Hakala, Diane (Hakala) Rautio, Richard Hakala, John Hakala, Ginger (Hakala) Heagy. Ronald Hakala, and Julie (Hakala) Casertano.



His loving wife of 47 years, Linda (Brush) Hakala and his four daughters Kristin (Hakala) Marchildon (Douglas), Karen (Hakala) Olsson (Christopher), Susan Hakala, and Elisabeth Hakala. He was the most beloved grandfather "Papa" to Courtland Summerville, Amberley, Heather, and William Olsson, Luke Hakala, Sage Hakala Austin, Bella Hakala Austin, and Drake Hakala and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Hakala Calling hours will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM in the Hope Fellowship Church, 16 Prescott Road, Jaffrey, NH. A funeral service will follow the calling hours at 1:00 PM in the church with Pastor Jordan Moody officiating. Burial will be held on Sunday, June 9th at 2:00 PM in the Smithville Cemetery, New Ipswich, NH.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Samarians Purse International, PO Box 3000 Boone, NC, Hope Fellowship Church, 16 Prescott Rd., Jaffrey, NH, 03452, Hakala Scholarship Fund c/o Monadnock Christian Ministries, 78 Dublin Rd., Jaffrey, NH, 03452



To share a memory or offer condolences please visit www.cournoyerfh.com for more information.







