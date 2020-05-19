William J. Desaulnier(Bill the Barber) of Lunenburg; 83LUNENBURG - William J Desaulnier, age 83, of Lunenburg, MA passed away Thursday May 14, 2020 at The Blair House of Worcester. He was born to the late Francis and Alice Desaulnier on November 7, 1936.Bill was the Village Barber in the town of Lunenburg for 35 years. His motto was "You're only a stranger once". When he was not cutting hair, you could find him putting miles on his motorcycle.Bill is predeceased by his loving wife of 64 years, Beverly (Carle) Desaulnier and survived by his six children, William Desaulnier, Jr., Patricia Williams, Robin Jacobs, Donna Cormier, Joan Desaulnier (deceased), and Lori Morey, 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to:PO Box 96011Washington, DC 20090-6011