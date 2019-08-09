|
|
William J. O'Connell
of Leominster, MA; 79
LEOMINSTER - William J. O'Connell, 79 of Leominster, MA passed away peacefully Tuesday August 6,2019 in Wachusett Manor in Gardner, MA after a lengthy illness.
He was born April 22, 1940 in Ayer, MA the son of William H. and Lillian (Pelote) O'Connell. He lived in Ayer and was a graduate of Ayer High School Class of 1959. Upon graduation he enlisted in the U.S.Navy and served from 1959 until 1962 during the Vietnam War era. He was a radarman aboard the USS Mowrovia and was honorably discharged in September of 1962.
Bill worked at Ft. Devens in warehousing for many years before his retirement. He was a life member of the 143 in Shirley, MA and former member of The American Legion Post 429 in Fitchburg, MA .
He was an avid Red Sox and New York Giants fan. Watching every game he could. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his brother Daniel O'Connell and his wife Shirley of Shirley, MA. sisters, Pearl Bergeron in Milford, NH, Marie Almy in Wells , Maine, and Carol Meadows in Nashua, NH, along with several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Faye (Holden) O'Connell in 2008, sisters Lily Beland and Charlene Goulet, and brother Joseph O'Connell.
A funeral service with Military Honors will be held on Monday August 12, 2019 @ 2p.m. in Massachusetts Veterans Cemetery, 111 Glenallen St., Winchendon, MA and all friends and relatives are invited to attend.
There are no calling hours. The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg, MA is directing. Michael S. Alario - Director - Owner.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 9, 2019