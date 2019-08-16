|
lifelong resident of Leominster, MA
William (Bill) Joseph Beauchemin age 85, passed away on Tuesday, August 13th, 2019 at NewBridge on the Charles in Dedham, MA. Born on February 8th, 1934 in Leominster, MA to Ernest Beauchemin & Katherine (Duffy) Beauchemin. He was preceded by 4 siblings, Ernest (Sonny) Beauchemin, Irene Young, Lillian Bilodeau and Joan Salafia. He leaves his wife Betty (Nally) Beauchemin; daughter Bonny Ethridge and husband Timothy, daughter Catherine Devarney and husband Richard, son Norman Beauchemin and wife Irene, and son William J. Beauchemin II. Grandchildren – Jennifer Maloney and husband Matthew, Victoria Gagnon and husband Brandon, Guillaume and Baya Beauchemin children of Norman & Irene. Great-Grandchildren – Brady Maloney and Julia Maloney children of Jennifer & Matthew. Along with many nephews & nieces, that he cherished knowing and spending time with.
Born and raised in Leominster, MA where he was a lifelong resident. He attended St. Cecilia's Catholic School and joined the Navy at 17 and served 4 years during the Korean War. On August 30th, 1957 he married Betty Marie Nally. He served as a carpenter's apprentice and eventually began his own construction company, Wm. J. Beauchemin Construction Co., Inc. which he successfully ran for 40+ years. Building many homes throughout Central MA.
Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, skiing, racing pigeons, wood-working / carpentry, boating on Lake Winnipesaukee, weekends in Kennebunk ME, winters in Deerfield Beach FL, traveling, spending time with his family and many close friends and associates. He enjoyed family gatherings and being a proud father and provider to his family. He loved his family and friends and was always ready to give a helping hand to anyone that asked. One of his crowning achievements was the neighborhood he developed and built in south Leominster on Hardy Drive, where he resided with his family for many years. He will always be remembered as kind, loving, funny, an honest businessman, generous, and supportive.
Calling Hours will be held on Tuesday, August 20th, 2019 from 4pm – 7pm at Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Road, Fitchburg, MA. The Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11am in St. Cecilia's Church, 180 Mechanic Street, Leominster, MA. Burial will follow in St. Cecilia's Cemetery.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 16, 2019