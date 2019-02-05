|
William K. Hood of Fitchburg, MA
FITCHBURG - William K. Hood, 85 of Fitchburg, MA passed away peacefully Sunday, February 3, 2019 in his residence with his family at his side.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 @ 4p.m. in the funeral home. A calling hour will be held prior to the service from 3 until 4p.m. All are welcome to attend. The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St. is directing.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 5, 2019