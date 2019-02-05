Home
Services
Lavery, Chartrand & Alario Funeral Home
99 Summer St.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 342-4712
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lavery, Chartrand & Alario Funeral Home
99 Summer St.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
Lavery, Chartrand & Alario Funeral Home
99 Summer St.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Hood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William K. Hood

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

William K. Hood Obituary
William K. Hood of Fitchburg, MA

FITCHBURG - William K. Hood, 85 of Fitchburg, MA passed away peacefully Sunday, February 3, 2019 in his residence with his family at his side.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 @ 4p.m. in the funeral home. A calling hour will be held prior to the service from 3 until 4p.m. All are welcome to attend. The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St. is directing. For further information visit our website, WWW.LCAFH.COM. Michael S. Alario Director - Owner.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lavery, Chartrand & Alario Funeral Home
Download Now