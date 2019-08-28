|
|
Loving Husband, Father and
Local Furniture Maker
Fitchburg
William L. Kosa Sr 92, passed away peacefully at the River Terrace Nursing Home in Lancaster on Saturday, August 24, 2019.
William was born in Bridgeport, CT on March 11, 1927, a son of the late William and Sarah (Washburn) Kosa.
William enjoyed horses and was very active with the rodeo circuit in his early 20's, before he joined the US Army in 1950. After his service he began a 25-30 year career, making furniture at Selig Manufacturing Company in Leominster. He loved fishing, roller skating and bingo.
He was predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Lorraine M. Kosa; and two sons, Daniel J. Kosa and Christopher J. Kosa. He leaves his three sons, William L. Kosa Jr, Daniel S. Kosa and Jeffery M. Kosa.
Kosa
A private graveside service will be held in Forest Hill Cemetery, 115 Mt. Elam Road, Fitchburg, MA 01420. There are no calling hours.
The Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water Street, Fitchburg, MA has been entrusted with William's care.
For further information see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net
John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert funeral directors
View the online memorial for William L. Kosa, Sr.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 28, 2019