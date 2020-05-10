Husband, Father, Grandfather & Friend
West Groton/Townsend
On Sunday, May 3, 2020, William (Bill) Finlay, 62, passed away from COVID-19. Bill was a strong fighter for many years as he overcame many very serious health obstacles. Most recently he was dealing with the effects of Polycystic Kidney Disease as a dialysis patient waiting for a kidney transplant. The love and support of his family and many friends was what kept him going. People who knew him would often refer to him as a "medical miracle".
Bill was born in Ayer, Ma., on April 15, 1958. He grew up in the close knit neighborhood of West Groton and graduated from Groton High School in 1976. He would often boast that he was from "the good side of the river". His friends from childhood have been lifelong and they all seem to have a story or two of Bill in his teen years or early 20's that involved crazy fun and many different cars. These stories are many!
Bill worked several different jobs including J.P. Sullivan's with his father, Fairview Orchards and Reeds Express. He then went on to own and run "Bill's Tire and Service" gas station in Groton for several years. After selling the business, he trained for his proudest work as a Police Officer. He was able to put his knowledge gained from his own "active" youth along with his friendly personality to good use as an Officer. He began his career in Groton and then spent many years on the Lunenburg Police Department. During this time he also started his Lawn Maintenance Services, working 7 days a week. Bill was a kind and generous man who was always willing to help anyone.
Bill was predeceased by his parents, Edwin Sr. and Marion (Taylor) Finlay as well as his sister Barbara Nixon. He leaves behind his wife, Deborah Finlay of Townsend and his children, Lauren Finlay, her wife Tara and their children Zacharay (deceased), Kaleb, Jace and Jovani, all of Winchendon Ma., his daughter Julia Finlay of Gardner, Ma. and his son William Finlay of Groton, Ma. He also leaves a step-daughter Heather Demers and her fiancé Arthur Reed of Townsend, Ma. along with his Granddaughter Skylar Demers. His step-son Justin Demers and his wife Megan from Somerville, Ma. and his sister Ann Quagliana from Belmont, N.H. and her son Michael from New York City as well as his brother Edwin (Ray) Finlay Jr. and his wife Monica from Lowell, Ma. His brother Richard Finlay, his wife Karen and their children John, Conor and Shealyn Finlay of Ayer, Ma.. Bill also leaves a nephew Matthew Nixon of Townsend and a niece Emily Nixon of Webster, Ma. His nieces and nephews always brought him much joy. There was also a very special place in Bill's heart for his dogs, Echo and Spike.
Bill's family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to everyone at Fitchburg Healthcare where Bill had been living for the last several months along with all of the people at Davita Dialysis of Fitchburg, Ma. A special thank you goes to Dr. Shippen Li for his continual care and understanding of the many complexities of Bill's health and his never ending support for Debbie.
FINLAY - William M. "Bill", of Townsend formerly West Groton. May 3, 2020. Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, the family will be waiting until a later date for burial and a Celebration of Bill's Life when everyone can be together. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org. Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com for online guestbook and service information updates.
View the online memorial for William Mark "Bill" Finlay
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 10, 2020.