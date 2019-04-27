William R. Nimee

formerly of Leominster and Worcester



WALTHAM - William R. Nimee, 87 of Waltham, formerly of Leominster and Worcester, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Sawtelle Family Hospice House.



William was born in Leominster, a son of the late George and Mary (Peters) Nimee and graduated from Leominster High School. He later earned a bachelor's degree from Holy Cross College in engineering. In 1953, William enlisted in the United States Navy serving his country during the Korean War on the USS Carter Hall. He was discharged from active duty in 1955 and remained in the Navy Reserve for 20 years. William then attended Worcester Polytechnic Institute where he earned a second bachelor's degree. William worked as an electrical engineer for Honeywell Corporation before his retirement. He worked at the Waltham Athletic Club for many years until 2018.



William was an active member at St. Nicholas Church in Lexington, MA and was one of the condo association treasurers at the Bishops Forest Condominium Trust where he was also a resident. William loved tennis and swimming. He was an avid runner and ran the 87th Boston Marathon in 1983. William was an amazing man who had a great sense of humor. He was loved by many and will forever be missed.



William is survived by his two nieces, Cindy Williams and her husband David of Middletown, RI and Beth Piermarini and her husband David of Townsend, MA; a great-niece, Ashley Williams of Middletown, RI. Besides his parents, he is predeceased by a brother, Robert E. Nimee; three sisters, Evelyn Nimee-MacGillvray, Marguerite "Peggy" Swydan and Ruth A Nimee; a niece, Robin MacGillvray.



NIMEE - Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 9-10 am followed by his funeral service at 10 am in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. Burial at Hope Cemetery will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Sawtelle Family Hospice House, 320 Haverhill St., Reading, MA. 01867 or St. Nicholas Church, 17 Meriam St., Lexington, MA. 02420.