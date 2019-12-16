|
William S. Morgan, Sr., 88, a longtime Fitchburg resident, died Thursday, December 12, 2019 at The Highlands, Fitchburg. His wife of 59 years, Theresa (Fluet) Morgan, died in September 2012. Mr. Morgan was born in Asheville, North Carolina, May 12, 1931, the youngest of four children born to Jesse L. and Mae (Moore) Morgan and has resided in Fitchburg for nearly seventy years. For over thirty years, Mr. Morgan worked as a paper maker at Fitchburg Paper Company, retiring in 1996. He was a member of St. Joseph's Church and served as a Eucharistic Minister there. He enjoyed square dancing and playing cards. During the Korean Conflict, Mr. Morgan served his country in the United States Navy. Mr. Morgan is survived by three sons, William. S. Morgan Jr., of Copperas Cove, Texas, Michael Morgan of Leominster, Jason Morgan and his wife Juanita, of Worcester; two daughters, Susan M. Addie of Fitchburg, Louise M. Amoako and her husband, Birch, of Fitchburg; fifteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Grace McKinley, Iris Morgan and Louise Kilpatrick.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:30 AM Thursday, December 19, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church, 49 Woodland Street, Fitchburg. Burial will follow at Massachusetts Veterans Cemetery, Winchendon. Mr. Morgan's family will receive family and friends on Thursday from 10 AM – 11 AM at the Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg. Please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information or to leave an on line condolence.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 16, 2019