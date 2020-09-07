Leominster
William Thomas "Bill" Murray of Leominster, MA died peacefully on August 25, 2020 at the age of 83, after a brief hospital stay.
Bill is survived by his children: Daniel Murray and his wife, Dana Watnick, of New Rochelle, NY and their children Phineas and Ruth Murray; Chris and Ann Murray of Fitchburg and their children, Shane and Thomas Murray; Jane Shipley of Haverhill, and her partner, Mark Lamb, and children Brianna, Michaela and Skyler Shipley; and Lauren Murray of Belfast, Maine, her son Gilbert Fulford and partner Sara Moscoso, and Bill's great-grandchild, Breas Moscoso Fulford. He is also survived by his sister, Marilyn Smith and her husband, Dick, of Naples, FL, and sister-in-law Virginia Murray, of Mashpee, and numerous beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, John and Emily, and brother, Bob Murray.
Bill was born on July 14, 1937 in Boston, MA to Emily (Riley) of Lowell, MA and John Murray, of The Falls, Nova Scotia. He attended public schools in Boston and graduated from Harvard College in 1959 with a degree in English. While there, he was a Varsity swimmer and member of the All-American Swim Team in 1958. He was married to Barbara J. Towell from 1959 to 1985. Bill began working as the executive director of the Greater Fitchburg Chamber of Commerce in 1966. The couple raised four children in their Lunenburg home. His children remember their father as someone who encouraged them to pursue and take pride in their goals, to cherish and celebrate family, to always say yes to the next adventure and to strive to finish strong.
Bill was an accomplished athlete, a competitive swimmer and runner, crediting the Boys Club of Boston with setting him on the right track early on. He was an active and dedicated member of the Fitchburg YMCA, coaching the Masters swim team for many years.
Bill also developed his own business, connecting fine craftspeople with markets and shops all around New England. During those years he had traded in his formal three-piece suit for running shoes and blue jeans while traveling the back roads of his beloved New England to serve his customers, also making time for running and swimming competitions with his team mates.
He was a well-read man with an appreciation for all the fine arts, possessing a wry sense of humor, and an appreciation for the deeper meaning in any situation. Bill was never happier than when hiking, swimming or delighting in his children and grandchildren.
The Murray Family wishes to thank Leominster Crossings staff for their caring service.
A celebration of Bill's life is scheduled for Sunday, September 13 from 2-3:30 pm, with words of remembrance from 3:30- 4 pm at Brandon Funeral Home, Fitchburg, MA. All are welcome to visit and celebrate with the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the YMCA of Central Mass in memory of Bill Murray, 766 Main St., Worcester, MA 01610. Condolences may be sent to brandonfuneral.com
