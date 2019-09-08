|
William W. Harris, 82 years old, of Leominster died Monday, September 2, 2019 in UMass Memorial Medical Center-University Campus in Worcester. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Patricia L. (Prado) Harris; 3 sons John Harris and his wife Cheryl of New Ipswich, NH, Timothy Harris and his husband Tony Garcia of Fitchburg, and Randy Harris and his wife Lori of Milanville, PA; sister Joan Bisson of Boston; brother Ronald Harris of South Carolina; 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother Robert Harris.
William was born in Leominster on December 5, 1936, son of Willis W. and Beatrice (Marien) Harris and was a life long resident. He had served in the Massachusetts National Guard. William had owned and operated Harris Tool & Die in Fitchburg for several years. He had been a Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader for many years. He also was an adult leader in The Order of the Arrow, the National Honor Society of the Boy Scouts of America. William was a member of the New England Mountain Men Association, a life member of the Leominster Sportsmen's Club, where he was an instructor in the Angels in Arms and Women on Target Programs. He was a member of the Rollstone Old Car Klub and was a skilled woodcarver.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, September 14th from 10 am -12 pm in the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster. Burial will be private.
