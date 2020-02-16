|
Winifred A. (Hodson) Bateman, 90 years old, of Leominster, died Friday, February 14, 2020 in the Life Care Center of Leominster. She is survived by her son William G. Bateman, Jr. and his wife Lori of Leominster, daughters Linda Bateman LaLiberty and her husband Roger of Langhorne, PA and Sandra Bateman Collette and her husband Michael of Westminster; 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Winifred was predeceased by her husband William G. Bateman in 2001 and by her brother Richard E. Hodson in 1975.
Winnie was born July 1, 1929 in Leominster, daughter of Richard and Alice (Koch) Hodson and was a life long resident. She graduated from Leominster High School in 1947 and had worked at the former Merchants Bank in Leominster for 30 years. She was a member of the Pilgrim Congregational Church in Leominster.
Winnie loved gardening, dancing with her husband Bill, vacationing at York Beach in Maine, spending time with her grandchildren, and being involved with the Pilgrim Congregational Church.
Winnie had requested no services and a private burial. A celebration of her life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Kylee's Kare Kits for Kidz 68 Main St #564 Leominster, MA 01453, a non profit organization founded by her great-granddaughter that Winnie loved to help with. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net
