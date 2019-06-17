Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
49 Woodland St.
Fitchburg, MA
Yolanda P. (Cormier) Celuzza


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Yolanda P. (Cormier) Celuzza Obituary
of Fitchburg

Fitchburg

Yolanda P. (Cormier) Celuzza, 93 passed away on Thursday, June 13 at the Life Care Center of Leominster.

She was born on September 9, 1925 in Fitchburg a daughter of the late Clifford and Amelia (Duguay) Cormier.

Mrs. Celuzza was the wife of the late Michael F. Celuzza who passed away in 2004.

Yolanda is survived by two sons, Thomas J. Celuzza of Fitchburg, Michael F. Celuzza Jr. and his wife Jackie of Nambe, NM, one grandson, Jesse Caverly and great-grandson, Daichi Caverly both of California and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Celuzza is predeceased by three sisters and her best friend, Mrs. Mary Dunbar.

Mrs. Celuzza was previously employed for the former Anwelt Shoe Company in Fitchburg and also Hunters Sportswear of Leominster. She was an avid reader and also enjoyed crossword puzzles and word searches.

Her compassion and concern for others was limitless and she will be greatly missed.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am, on Wednesday, June 19, at St. Joseph's Church, 49 Woodland St., Fitchburg. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fitchburg.

Calling hours are from 3:00 – 6:00, on Tuesday, June 18, in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on June 17, 2019
