Yvette Georgiana (Fortier) Marble
formerly of Fitchburg, MA; 93
Yvette Georgiana (Fortier) Marble, 93, of San Antonio, Texas, celebrated her first day with her Lord in Heaven on Thursday, February 6, 2020. She was born to the late Alfred and Mary Jane Fortier of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, married to the late Robert F. Marble (USN), and the mother of four daughters, Sandra (deceased), Joan, Corinne, and Judith. She is survived by two brothers, Robert Fortier and Raymond T. Fortier, Sr., formerly of Fitchburg. Three brothers and one sister, George Fortier, Joseph Fortier, Paul Fortier, and Jeanette Pelletier, predeceased her.
She was a loving mother with a zest for life and a lively sense of humor. She delighted friends and family with her positive outlook and cheerful disposition. Her nickname was Penny, a name well suited to her warm and outgoing personality. She loved being a Mom and Grandma (Mémé). Penny enjoyed reading non-fiction, doing yard work, jigsaw puzzles, crocheting and baking goodies for her church friends at Village Parkway Baptist. As well, she enjoyed writing letters, emails and making phone calls to stay in touch with her Fitchburg family and friends. Her memory is our keepsake--God has her in His arms, we have her in our hearts.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 11, 2020