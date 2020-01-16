|
Yvette M. (Leger) Fortunato, 84, of Fitchburg, passed away peacefully in her home amongst family on January 14, 2020, after a full life centered on faith and family,
Born in Fitchburg on December 1, 1935. Daughter of late Edmond and Elsie (Belliveau) Leger.
Attended St. Joseph's Elementary School. Worked at Foster Grants during the 1950's. Safety Fund National Bank as a bookkeeper in the operations department from 1984 -2000.
Survived by two daughters, Brenda and husband James Proctor of Lunenburg, MA. Carol and husband Giovanni Buonopane of Stoneham, MA and several nieces and nephews. Three Granddaughters': Maria Sullivan of Billerica and her husband Daniel, Christina Buonopane of Stoneham and her companion Matthew Carvalho of Chicopee and Rachel Proctor of Lunenburg; and a great-granddaughter, Sienna Yvette Sullivan.
She is predeceased by her husband, Patsy J. Fortunato of 32 years who passed away in 1989. A sister Doris R. Carbone, 1991; brother Francis E. Leger, 1987. Brother-in-law, John Carbone, 2012.
She loved her family and was devoted to the Catholic faith all her life. Her devotion to her Catholic Faith was a source of comfort all her life. She was a strong and independent woman who always put the welfare of others before her own.
Member of St. Joseph's Church and former member of Madonna of the Holy Rosary. She belonged to Our Lady Rosary Makers of which had made over 3,000 sets of Rosary Beads that are distributed to the missionaries and veterans. She was also an active member of the Solidarity of St. Anne.
She was known as Grammy to her grandchildren. She loved cooking, sewing of which she was a meticulous seamstress; cake decorating, word puzzles, anything related to numbers, and especially enjoyed cultivating her vegetable garden and taking care of her flowers. She also enjoyed doing cross stitch. Four of her cross-stitch masterpieces will be on display during the visitation services. Favorite Sports Team: Patriots (avid follower of the NFL). Favorite Color: Purple. Favorite Flower: Rose. Collector of Santa Clauses. Patron Saint: Saint Jude.
Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am, Monday, January 20th at St. Joseph's Church, 49 Woodland Street, Fitchburg. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. A visitation period from 9:30 am – 10:30 am in the Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg.
Memorial donations may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 16, 2020