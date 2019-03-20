Yvonne Caroline Bourque

formerly of Fitchburg and Lunenburg, MA



HUNTINGTON, VT - Yvonne Caroline (Leger) Bourque, born August 19, 1931, passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of March 8, 2019. Yvonne was born August 19, 1931 to Celime and Blanche (Leduc) Leger and raised in Fitchburg, MA. In 1952 she married her high school sweetheart, Eddie. Together they raised their 7 children on their farm in Lunenburg, MA before moving to Shelburne, VT in 1973. In 1978 they built a house on "The Hill" in Huntington, VT, the town she resided in for 40 years.



She loved horses, gardening, arranging flowers, making pickles, and playing dice or cards with anyone who was lucky enough to play with her while she sat at the head of the table. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. She was always up for an adventure and never lost her sense of humor even days before she passed. She was a kind and caring person always taking care of anyone who needed help or a place to stay. She was loved by everyone who knew her.



She is survived by her loving children: Stephen Bourque and his wife Cheryl, Judith Sullivan and her husband Paul, Karen Tomko and her husband John, Carol Bourque and her partner Matt, Philip Bourque, Yvonne Norton and her husband Sammy, and Paula Archer and her husband Horace. She also leaves behind 16 grandchildren: Stephen Bourque II, Christopher Bourque, Melissa Bourque, Kelly LaValle, Sean Sullivan, Timothy Sullivan, Jessica Tomko, Kristin Renner, Michaela Tomko, Cori Fine, William Fine, Edmond Bourque II, Brianna Bourque, Alicia Mead, Samantha Norton, and Kaylee Archer, 19 great-grandchildren, and many step-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Carolyn Fay and brother-in-law Michael Bourque.



She was predeceased by her devoted husband, Edmond Patrick, her sister Laura Leger, and her parents.



A special thanks to the VNA Adult Day program in Essex, Green Mountain Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Colchester, and the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester for taking such good care of her.



BOURQUE - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 64 West Main Street, Richmond, VT with a celebration of life to follow at 60 Hinesburg Hollow Road, Huntington, VT where all are welcome. She will be laid to rest next to her husband, surrounded by her family, in the spring.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to McClure Miller Respite House at [email protected] or mailed to: UVMHN McClure Miller Respite House, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, VT 05446 or the VNA Adult Day Program, c/o UVMHN Home Health and Hospice, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, VT 05446.



Arrangements are in care of Gifford Funeral Home, 22 Depot Street, Richmond, VT 05477. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 20, 2019