1/1
Yvonne M. (Morin) Courtemanche
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Yvonne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leominster

Yvonne M. (Morin) Courtemanche, 97 of Leominster, MA and a former resident of Fitchburg, MA, passed away peacefully in Sterling Village Monday September 14,2020.

She was born June 14, 1923 in Madawaska, Maine daughter of Francis and Modeste (Cyr) Morin. She lived in Fitchburg, MA for over 60 years before moving to Leominster, MA in 2015 to live with her daughter Deanne.

Yvonne worked for many years at Cluett & Peabody as a turner & presser. She also worked as a tap inspector for the John Bath Co., retiring many years ago.

Yvonne was an accomplished artist in oil painting and enjoyed knitting, quilting and crocheting. Yvonne was an active member with the Booster Club and Friendship Club for many years.

Her family would like to give special thanks to Peggy and Joicy of Health Alliance Hospice and to the staff on the Birch wing of Sterling Village for their compassionate care.

She is survived by her children, David J. Courtemanche and wife Lee of Concord, MA, Ronald J. Courtemanche and wife Virginia of Ellington, CT, Deanne R. Curley, with whom she lived, of Leominster, MA and Yvette M. Courtemanche and husband Tim Warnick of Salem, NH, grandchildren, Todd Curley and wife Lisa, Jill Keoseian and husband Stephen, Nicole Courtemanche and husband Christian Lopez, Evan Courtemanche and wife Naama, Julia Warnick and fiancé Jesse Corso, Alexis Warnick and Valerie Courtemanche, great grandchildren, Caitlyn Curley, Shaun Curley and Sarah Curley, Hillary Keoseian and Charlie Keoseian, and Marek Lopez, along with many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years Norman J. Courtemanche in 2013, brother s Leo and Emile Morin and sisters Irene Cyr and Emily Dumond.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 19,2020 with a Mass @ 10:30 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 81 Sheridan St Fitchburg, MA . Interment will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. A calling hour at the funeral home will be held on Saturday morning from 9 until 10a.m.. All are welcome to attend . All protocols and social distancing are required and a face covering is required to enter the funeral home and church.

The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home 99 Summer St. is directing.

Michael S. Alario – Director – Owner.



View the online memorial for Yvonne M. (Morin) Courtemanche


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Lavery, Chartrand & Alario Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lavery, Chartrand & Alario Funeral Home
99 Summer St.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 342-4712
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SentinelandEnterprise.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 16, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved