LeominsterYvonne M. (Morin) Courtemanche, 97 of Leominster, MA and a former resident of Fitchburg, MA, passed away peacefully in Sterling Village Monday September 14,2020.She was born June 14, 1923 in Madawaska, Maine daughter of Francis and Modeste (Cyr) Morin. She lived in Fitchburg, MA for over 60 years before moving to Leominster, MA in 2015 to live with her daughter Deanne.Yvonne worked for many years at Cluett & Peabody as a turner & presser. She also worked as a tap inspector for the John Bath Co., retiring many years ago.Yvonne was an accomplished artist in oil painting and enjoyed knitting, quilting and crocheting. Yvonne was an active member with the Booster Club and Friendship Club for many years.Her family would like to give special thanks to Peggy and Joicy of Health Alliance Hospice and to the staff on the Birch wing of Sterling Village for their compassionate care.She is survived by her children, David J. Courtemanche and wife Lee of Concord, MA, Ronald J. Courtemanche and wife Virginia of Ellington, CT, Deanne R. Curley, with whom she lived, of Leominster, MA and Yvette M. Courtemanche and husband Tim Warnick of Salem, NH, grandchildren, Todd Curley and wife Lisa, Jill Keoseian and husband Stephen, Nicole Courtemanche and husband Christian Lopez, Evan Courtemanche and wife Naama, Julia Warnick and fiancé Jesse Corso, Alexis Warnick and Valerie Courtemanche, great grandchildren, Caitlyn Curley, Shaun Curley and Sarah Curley, Hillary Keoseian and Charlie Keoseian, and Marek Lopez, along with many nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years Norman J. Courtemanche in 2013, brother s Leo and Emile Morin and sisters Irene Cyr and Emily Dumond.Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 19,2020 with a Mass @ 10:30 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 81 Sheridan St Fitchburg, MA . Interment will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. A calling hour at the funeral home will be held on Saturday morning from 9 until 10a.m.. All are welcome to attend . All protocols and social distancing are required and a face covering is required to enter the funeral home and church.The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home 99 Summer St. is directing.Michael S. Alario – Director – Owner.