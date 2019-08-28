Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
Resources
More Obituaries for Yvonne Lord
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvonne Rita (Breault) Lord


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yvonne Rita (Breault) Lord Obituary
of Leominster

LEOMINSTER

Yvonne Rita (Breault) Lord, 88 years old, of Leominster died Sunday, August 25, 2019 in her home after an illness. She is survived by her daughter Cathy A. Joyal with whom she lived; sons Bruce A. Lord and his wife Jeanne of Leominster and Stephen G. Lord and his wife Pamela of Leominster; sisters Doris Jones of Florida, and Ada Tozer of Illinois, 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years Wilfred E. "Bill" Lord in 2012, sons Andrew Lord in 1967 and Jonathan A. Lord in 2013.

Yvonne was born in Fitchburg on March 6, 1931, daughter of Alexander and Rose (LeBlanc) Breault and had lived in Leominster most of her life. She had worked at the former Kmart in Fitchburg for many years before retiring to care for her husband. She was an avid gardener and always loved to walk.

Heartfelt thanks to her daily caregivers, Wanda, Nicole and Shannon. We'd also like to thank the many unknown people who lifted her spirits by simply taking the time to stop and chat with her, give her a hug or just a "hello".

Lord

Services and burial will be private. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net



View the online memorial for Yvonne Rita (Breault) Lord
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yvonne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
Download Now