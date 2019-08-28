|
|
of Leominster
LEOMINSTER
Yvonne Rita (Breault) Lord, 88 years old, of Leominster died Sunday, August 25, 2019 in her home after an illness. She is survived by her daughter Cathy A. Joyal with whom she lived; sons Bruce A. Lord and his wife Jeanne of Leominster and Stephen G. Lord and his wife Pamela of Leominster; sisters Doris Jones of Florida, and Ada Tozer of Illinois, 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years Wilfred E. "Bill" Lord in 2012, sons Andrew Lord in 1967 and Jonathan A. Lord in 2013.
Yvonne was born in Fitchburg on March 6, 1931, daughter of Alexander and Rose (LeBlanc) Breault and had lived in Leominster most of her life. She had worked at the former Kmart in Fitchburg for many years before retiring to care for her husband. She was an avid gardener and always loved to walk.
Heartfelt thanks to her daily caregivers, Wanda, Nicole and Shannon. We'd also like to thank the many unknown people who lifted her spirits by simply taking the time to stop and chat with her, give her a hug or just a "hello".
Lord
Services and burial will be private. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net
View the online memorial for Yvonne Rita (Breault) Lord
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 28, 2019