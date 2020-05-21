FitchburgYvonne M. (Legere) St. Hilaire, 97 of Fitchburg, MA passed away Saturday May 16,2020 in The Highlands.She was born in Lisbon, Maine December 18,1922 daughter of Easy Caron and Eugenie (Vautour) Caron. She lived in Marlborough, MA where she attended and graduated from Marlborough High School Class of 1940.She also attended Fischer Jr. College and Mt. Wachusett Community College. She lived many years in Leominster,MA before moving to Townsend, MA several years ago. Yvonne worked over twenty years as an executive secretary for the North Middlesex Regional School District, retiring in 1984Yvonne was an active volunteer for several organizations, in Leominster for Fallon Senior Advisory, the Senior Center and in Townsend the Council on Aging and Senior Center. She attended St. John The Evangilist Church in Townsend. She was also an avid reader.She is survived by her children, Richard St. Hilaire, Laurent St. Hilaire, Jeanne Thomas, Robin St. Hilaire , Andree Gendron, and Denise Sullivan-Clark, grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband James St. Hilaire in 1987, son's Brian, David and Thomas St. Hilaire, and siblings Eileen Saball, Jean Schwinghamer and Jeanette Schweirking.Her funeral services and Interment will held privately due to current restrictions and guidelines.The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St. is directing. Michael S. Alario – Director – Owner.