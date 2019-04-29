of Fitchburg FITCHBURG Zoitsa (Todis) Mandilas, 82, passed away suddenly at home Friday, April 26, Zoitsa was born in Fourka Iperos, Greece on May 22, 1936, daughter of Demetrios and Agoro Todis. She immigrated to the United States on February 22, 1962. She married Nicholaos Mandilas December 2, 1962 and were married for 56 years. She leaves her daughter Vasiliki of Fitchburg and her son and daughter-in-law Demetrios and his wife Diamantoula Mandilas of Burlington.Two grandchildren Alethia and Jeremy. She also leaves her brothers and sisters-in-law Costas Todis and Aspasia of Thessaloniki, Greece and Sotirios Todis and Toula of Milton, MA. Also her sisters and brothers-in-law Despina Tsoumbanos and Demetrios of Norwood, Aliki Patoucheas and Yannis of Sudbury, Effie and husband Yiannis of Cape Cod. Her sister-in-law Mersini Todis and her sister-in-law Ann Trodello and husband Joseph.Many nieces and nephews in the Boston area.She was predeceased by her brother George Todis.



Zoitsa worked at the former Independent Lock Co, and the former Sanitoy Co. Zoitsa was a Steward of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, a member of the Elpis Society of the church. She was a member of the Fourka Educational Association and Daughters of the Fourka Association. She enjoyed traveling and gardening. MANDILAS Calling hours for Zoitsa will be held on Thursday, May 2, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, in the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church ,1319 Main St., followed by a service at noon. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1319 Main St., Fitchburg, MA. 01420 Bosk Funeral Home, 85 Blossom St., is assisting the family. boskfuneralhome.com.







