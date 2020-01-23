|
Passed away peacefully in his home on January 16, 2020 in his 90th year. Predeceased by his wife Maria (nee Barmettler) and companion Helga Hunski. He will be lovingly remembered by his children Michael (Susan), Mario (Pamela), David (Marie), Angelo (Sylvie), Paul (Diane), 14 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Albert immigrated to Canada from Switzerland for a better life. He considered himself a lucky man from the moment he stepped off of the boat. He met Maria and they started a landscaping business called Ideal Gardening, and had been responsible for beautifying Burlington since 1960 as a gardener. His final project was the Rock Chapel Golf Centre in Dundas. He said he never worked a day in his life because he loved what he did. Whenever he was asked how he was, he would reply "Wonderful!". He had a very strong faith in God, and always offered help to those in need. Love within his family was very important to Albert, and there was a lesson in everything he did. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 485 Brant Street (one block north of City Hall), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Wednesday January 22, 2020 from 6 until 9 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church (287 Plains Road East, Burlington) on Thursday January 23 at 10 a.m. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. A reception will follow the burial back at the church hall. In lieu of flowers, donations to a would be appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in Flamborough Review on Jan. 23, 2020