Alexander Thomas Lorne BROWN
BROWN, Alexander Thomas Lorne It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Alexander Brown on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the age of 17. Beloved son of Jeffrey and Lisa Brown. Loving brother of Brendan and Matthew. Dear grandson of Steve and the late Roxanne Brown and Marilyn Farr and the late Tom Sheremeta. Loved nephew and cousin of Scott and Kristina Brown (Madison and Ryan Hiemstra), and Leslie Sheremeta (Chynna-Loren). Cremation has taken place and a private family gathering will be held. Donations in memory of Alexander made to the 1st Carlisle Scout Group (1st-carlisle-scouting.square.site) would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. To sign the Tribute Wall: kitchingsteepeandludwig.com


Published in Flamborough Review on Jul. 17, 2020.
