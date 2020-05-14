July 15, 1942 to May 7, 2020. Anita died peacefully in Waterdown of frontal lobe dementia on May 7, 2020, with family at her side. She leaves her loving husband, Bill, her sister Clara, her sons Bradley (Lynn) and Jason (Sarah), her daughter Shelley Alexanian (Andrew) and her grandchildren Harrison and Jonathan Braden; Emma Braden; and Braden, Alex and Sydney Alexanian. The family wishes to thank Dr Boyd and the staff at Alexander Place for their kindness and steadfast support throughout Anita's illness. Friends wishing to make a donation in her name are encouraged to support the Food with Grace Waterdown Food Bank or another charity. Following a private family burial at Grace Anglican Church, Waterdown, a celebration of Anita's life will be held later in the summer. For further information, see www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in Flamborough Review on May 14, 2020.