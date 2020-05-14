Anita BRADEN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
July 15, 1942 to May 7, 2020. Anita died peacefully in Waterdown of frontal lobe dementia on May 7, 2020, with family at her side. She leaves her loving husband, Bill, her sister Clara, her sons Bradley (Lynn) and Jason (Sarah), her daughter Shelley Alexanian (Andrew) and her grandchildren Harrison and Jonathan Braden; Emma Braden; and Braden, Alex and Sydney Alexanian. The family wishes to thank Dr Boyd and the staff at Alexander Place for their kindness and steadfast support throughout Anita's illness. Friends wishing to make a donation in her name are encouraged to support the Food with Grace Waterdown Food Bank or another charity. Following a private family burial at Grace Anglican Church, Waterdown, a celebration of Anita's life will be held later in the summer. For further information, see www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Flamborough Review on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved