It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Bob Forth at the age of 72, on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Joseph Brant Hospital. Beloved husband of June. Loving father of Rob (Terry), Marty (Patrick), Crystal, and step-father of Kim Fougere, Ron Tulk, and Tony Tulk (Isabelle), Joanne Robertson (Dave), Debbie Yates (Cam), †Brad French (Debra). Cherished Papa of Mitchell, Hunter, Grayson, Drake, James, Ryan, Chad, Brandon, Amelia, Gabriel, Jessica, Jordan, Jared, and Melissa. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Barb Hobbs († Danny). Catharine McCartney (Donnie), Marion Lewis (†Bob), Billy (Lynn, Rita), Linda Mitchell (Lee), Valerie Damico (Val), Anthony Mortaley (Diane), and Sherry Rees (Dale). Bob will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. A Private Celebration of Life will be held. If desired, as expressions of sympathy donations in Bob's memory to St. Joseph's Healthcare Foundation would be appreciated by the family