Brenda peacefully passed away at her home on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the age of 65 years, surrounded and comforted with the love of her husband Frank, Rachel Brown (Denver), Daniel Dejak (Kelly) and Matt Ryan (Melissa and Kaleo). Brenda will be lovingly remembered by her family and many friends. Brenda endured a quick and aggressive cancer with the strength of her character and her loving kindness that was an inspiration to us all. A special thank you to the Palliative Care Team, especially nurse Mira J, for their exceptional compassion and care of Brenda. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, January 26th at the Royal Botanical Gardens, 680 Plains Road West, Burlington from 1:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Words of Remembrance will begin at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Juravinski Cancer Centre. A private family service has already taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home, Burlington. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in Flamborough Review on Jan. 20, 2020