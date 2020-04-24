Home

Kitching, Steepe & Ludwig Funeral Home
146 Mill Street North
Waterdown, ON L0R 2H0
(905) 689-4852
BONSALL, Christine Olivia (nee Gardner) Passed away peacefully at Bob Kemp Hospice on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the age of 67 years, after a 3 year brave and courageous battle with Glioblastoma. She was surrounded and comforted with the love of her husband Tony and her two daughters Jennifer (Marcia) Mayhew and Katie (Samuel) Howarth. Cherished grandmother of Evan, Declan and Morgan Mayhew. Dear sister of Maureen (Michael) Bookbinder, Lesley (Brooke) Murray, and sister-in-law of Ian Bonsall and Christopher Bonsall (Sue Crompton). Christine enjoyed biking, gardening, travelling and never gave up those loves along her journey. She was an inspiration to all her family and friends. Special thanks to Dr. A. Torres-Trejo and the Cancer Unit team at Juravinski Cancer Centre and all the nurses and PSWs at Bob Kemp Hospice in Hamilton. To celebrate Christine's life, a reception will be held at a later date when possible. A Private Family Service will take place, with cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Juravinski Cancer Centre. Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in Flamborough Review on Apr. 24, 2020
