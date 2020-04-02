|
Peacefully, after a long struggle, on the 24th of March 2020 at Joseph Brant Hospital, Earle Humphrey Gollogly in his 78th year. Born in Kingston, Ontario he was the only child of Wilbert(predeceased) and Elizabeth (predeceased) Gollogly. Earle, a resident of Waterdown for 40 years, is survived by his loving wife of 49 years Pauline, and his loving daughters Joan (Darcy) Zimmerman of Waterdown and Karen (Dave) Rioux of Oakville. Earle had the "Gift of Gab", but was never happier than when he was boasting about the lights of his life, his 4 grandchildren Hannah and Payton Zimmerman and Taylor and Matthew Rioux. We wish to thank the staff at Joseph Brant Hospital and especially Dr. Fornasier for their ongoing care of Earle over the last many months. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the need to maintain social distancing, there will be no celebration of life. Instead, in Earle's memory, tell someone a joke to make their day a little brighter. If desired, donations to Joseph Brant Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in Flamborough Review on Apr. 2, 2020