Monday, September 14, 2020 Edwin Bruce Robinson passed away at The Meadows LTC, Ancaster in his 91st year. Beloved husband to Norma Blanche (nee Fleet) for 73 years. Loving father to Shirley (Brad) MacCormak, Cathy (Harry) Gallagher and Betty (Bob) Campbell and John Robinson. Proud grandfather to 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Brother to Ruth (†Bob) McCuen. Brother-in-law to Blake and †Laura Fleet, †Ralph and Jean Fleet, †Howard and Jennie Fleet, Phyliss and †Pete Carey, Lorne and Wanda Fleet, †Orval and Dorothy Fleet, Ivan and Cathy Fleet, Marion and John Brockloff and Marg and †Murdock MacKaskill. A Private Family graveside service was held at Carlisle Cemetery on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com


Published in Flamborough Review on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
