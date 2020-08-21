Peacefully at her home after a valiant battle with breast cancer, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the age of 58. Loving mother of Cody Krick (Vannessa), and Christina McMaster (Bradley). Cherished Nama of Caiden, Raelyn, and Mason. Beloved daughter of Francesco and Rita De Carlo. Dear sister of Angelo De Carlo (Beth), and aunt of Meagan and Anthony. Elda will be fondly remembered by her aunts, uncles, and cousins in Canada, Italy, and the U.S.A., and by her many friends. She was proud to be part of the 'Pink Warriors on Parade" in Waterdown. Most of all Elda loved her family and they will forever keep her in their hearts. Many thanks to the nursing staff from VON, especially to Cheryl, for all of their care and support. A Visitation and Private Family Service was held. Entombment, Gate of Heaven Cemetery. If desired, as expressions of sympathy donations to the Breast Cancer Society
would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com