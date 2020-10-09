Elizabeth met her Saviour and Lord face to face on October 6, 2020, in her 90th year. Elizabeth has joined her beloved husband Roy in heaven (deceased 2018). Loving mother of Lois (Herman), David (Diane), Bruce (Colleen), Joyce (Rick), and predeceased by infant son Paul. Dearly loved Gramma of nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and predeceased by her granddaughter Katie. At the age of 6 years old, Elizabeth accepted Jesus as her Saviour and Lord. She has faithfully and joyfully served her loving Saviour in so many areas; as Sunday School teacher, Pioneer Girls Club, D.V.B.S., church organist, and as phone counsellor for Crossroads Ministry. She and Roy have enjoyed hosting many missionary families and friends in their home over many years. Cremation has taken place. A Private Family Service was held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 10:30 at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., Waterdown. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Roger Boyd's Men's Street Ministry. Isaiah 41:10 "So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand."