As the sun rose early Tuesday May 5, 2020, Evelyn Arsenault was called home to her heavenly resting place. Evelyn passed away peacefully with her family by her side at CAMA Woodlands long term care home in Burlington, Ontario. Loving wife of the late Lou Arsenault. Beloved mother of Sheri (Dave), Shane, Susan (Norm), Scott (Carla), and Sandi (the late Shawn). Survived by her beloved baby brother John Malone who will miss her dearly, and her foster brother Reginald MacLellan, predeceased by her siblings Peter, Mary, Marion, Phyllis and Patsy, and her foster siblings Lorenzo, Lorena, and Theresa. She is reunited with her parents Ellen and Patrick Malone and her foster parents Mary and Charles MacLellan. Evelyn's pride and joy were her 18 grandchildren: JD, Brittany, Tyler, Brooke, Jacob, Katie, Bradley, Brandon, Sarah, Alexandra, Ryan, Nicholas, Paige, Matthew, Elise, Rebecca, Noah, and Trent and the newest generation her first great-grandchild Myles Louis. Loved Aunt Evelyn to many nieces and nephews. Evelyn was born in Charlottetown, PEI in 1938. When she was very young her parents sadly passed away from Tuberculosis and she and her 6 siblings were separated. Evelyn went to the orphanage to be raised by the nuns. She liked to share memories of her taking care of all the babies there. Her foster parents came looking for a boy to help work on the farm and got Evelyn. She claimed she was the real Anne of Green Gables. Later Evelyn moved to Ontario and there she met Louis who she would marry in 1962 and there started their legacy of 5 children, 18 grandchildren and 1 great grand baby. Evelyn found great joy in music and was moved to dance when she heard a good tune. She befriended everyone she met and was known always as an elegant lady. She will forever be remembered for her infectious laugh and unwavering faith. In her final journey, Evelyn has been called to join the angels she so adored and we are sure she will watch over her family with the same tenacity and unwavering love that she exemplified all her life. After the passing of her husband Lou, Evelyn moved to the Village Manor in Waterdown where she was warmly received. As her dementia progressed, she moved to CAMA Woodlands where she was so lovingly cared for. The family extends their deep gratitude to all of the staff at CAMA for taking such good care of Evelyn and treating her like family, especially during this time of COVID-19 isolation when we could not be there with her ourselves. The family will gather Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Kitching, Steepe & Ludwig Funeral Home, Waterdown, Ontario. A Funeral Mass, Celebration of Life and Interment will take place at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Freelton at a later date when it is safe to gather to do so. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Catholic Children's Aid Society of Hamilton to honour Evelyn's time as a foster child. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in Flamborough Review on May 14, 2020.