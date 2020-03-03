|
On the glorious but cold morning of February 29, 2020, a wonderful man, father and brother has passed away, and gone to be with his much-loved wife Lillian. He will be terribly missed and forever loved. Survived by his three daughters Donna, Susan and Teresa, and by his sister Jean Daly. Thank you to the wonderful staff at Wentworth Lodge, Dundas for their kindness and care. Cremation has taken place, and Frank will be laid to rest at Gate of Heaven Cemetery privately by the family. "When I die, bury me deep so no one can disturb my sleep. Careful when you walk On the grass, You could be settling on my ass." - Frank Eves Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in Flamborough Review on Mar. 3, 2020