Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kitching, Steepe & Ludwig Funeral Home
146 Mill Street North
Waterdown, ON L0R 2H0
(905) 689-4852
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank EVES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank EVES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank EVES Obituary
On the glorious but cold morning of February 29, 2020, a wonderful man, father and brother has passed away, and gone to be with his much-loved wife Lillian. He will be terribly missed and forever loved. Survived by his three daughters Donna, Susan and Teresa, and by his sister Jean Daly. Thank you to the wonderful staff at Wentworth Lodge, Dundas for their kindness and care. Cremation has taken place, and Frank will be laid to rest at Gate of Heaven Cemetery privately by the family. "When I die, bury me deep so no one can disturb my sleep. Careful when you walk On the grass, You could be settling on my ass." - Frank Eves Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in Flamborough Review on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -