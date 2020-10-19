1/1
Gene JONES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Gene Jones at the age of 71, on Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital, Kitchener. Beloved husband of Laurie. Loving father of Jennifer Holloway (Leo), and Cindy Somerville (Scott). Step-father of Lloyd Arnett (Chantelle) and Lisa Vitali (Allan). Cherished grandfather of nine grandchildren. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Marie, Barbara (John), Judy, Gordon, and Shirley. Predeceased by his brother and friend David, and his brothers-in-law Bob and Ross. Gene will be sadly missed by his many nephews and nieces. Gene will be fondly remembered in his community. He was the longtime business owner of GM Excavating, and past member of the Freelton Lions Club. Gene loved to travel and also enjoyed cars, tractors and the auctions. A Visitation and Private Family Graveside Service was held. If desired, as expressions of sympathy, donations to the Diabetes Association would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Flamborough Review on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kitching, Steepe & Ludwig Funeral Home
146 Mill Street North
Waterdown, ON L0R 2H0
(905) 689-4852
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kitching, Steepe & Ludwig Funeral Home Funeral Home Limited

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved