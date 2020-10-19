It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Gene Jones at the age of 71, on Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital, Kitchener. Beloved husband of Laurie. Loving father of Jennifer Holloway (Leo), and Cindy Somerville (Scott). Step-father of Lloyd Arnett (Chantelle) and Lisa Vitali (Allan). Cherished grandfather of nine grandchildren. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Marie, Barbara (John), Judy, Gordon, and Shirley. Predeceased by his brother and friend David, and his brothers-in-law Bob and Ross. Gene will be sadly missed by his many nephews and nieces. Gene will be fondly remembered in his community. He was the longtime business owner of GM Excavating, and past member of the Freelton Lions Club. Gene loved to travel and also enjoyed cars, tractors and the auctions. A Visitation and Private Family Graveside Service was held. If desired, as expressions of sympathy, donations to the Diabetes Association
would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com