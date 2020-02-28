|
Powell, Gerald 'Gerry' Bruce Peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital, Burlington, while surrounded by his family, on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the age of 73 years. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 50 years, Sandy. Loving father to Tracey and Tom Robinson, and Greg and Lisa Powell. Dear Brother to Jane Powell. Proud Pop to Logan, Taylor, Mason and Jennie. Brother-in-law to Nan and Garth Dodman, Kathy and John MacKinnon, and Mary Bird.Gerry was a partner and operator at Arlington Crane for over 30 years. He was very proud of all his grandchildren and always made time for their sports and 'tours.' Visitation will be held at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., Waterdown on Thursday from 7 - 9 p.m. where a Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment Garden Lane Cemetery. Reception will follow at Carlisle United Church. Cremation has taken place. The family would like to thank the ICU staff of Joseph Brant Hospital. Donations to the Canadian Lung Association would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in Flamborough Review on Feb. 28, 2020