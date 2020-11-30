ALGER, Glenn William After succumbing to a bravely fought 18-year battle with cancer, Glenn passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital, on Thursday, November 26 at the age of 75. Beloved husband of Donna Alger. Loving father of Todd Alger (Linda), Jodi McLaren (Shane) and Nicole Ireland. Proud grandfather of Brannon, Matthew, Nathan, Christan, Megan, Ethan, Envy and Patience. Glenn will be missed by his brother Ray Alger (Late Shirley) as well as extended family members and friends. In keeping with Glenn's wishes, Cremation has taken place and a Private Family Interment will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to The Canadian Cancer Society
