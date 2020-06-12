Hope "Lorraine" Eastwood née McDiarmid December 7, 1929 - June 6, 2020 Lorraine passed away peacefully on June 6, 2020 at the Village of Riverside Glen retirement home in Guelph. The daughter of Murray C. and Ruth McDiarmid (née Vincent), Lorraine is survived and sadly missed by her husband Peter, children Barb (Reg), Sarah (Gord, deceased), George, Delia and John (Kelly), 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, and by her brothers Murray and David McDiarmid. An interment ceremony will take place on June 11 at the Woodlawn Cemetery, Guelph. Born in Windsor ON, Lorraine grew up on London St S in Hamilton, attending A.M. Cunningham Elementary School, Delta Collegiate, and McMaster University where she earned her degree in Physics. In her teens, Lorraine travelled by train to spend much-enjoyed summer vacations with her Aunt Margaret and Uncle Jack Brewer and her extended family near Bluevale, ON. With Peter, Lorraine raised five children in a century-old stone house in Waterdown. Mom's kitchen was a cornucopia of homemade soups, stews, casseroles, salads, breads, muffins, brownies, cookies, pies, puddings and tarts. And all of the attendant aromas! As the family grew to include grandchildren and more, Lorraine delighted in welcoming family and friends to a feast of food and camaraderie in her home each Boxing Day. Beyond being "Mom" to her own family, she volunteered as a CGIT leader for several years, and as a patient (but firm) parent-volunteer on school trips. Lorraine was an avid reader, so it was natural that she served the Village of Waterdown as head librarian for many years. She enjoyed bridge, and enjoyed taking her turn hosting each of her bridge clubs. Children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren alike have all attributed their sense of adventure, wicked/dark humour, natural storytelling and love of Scrabble to Lorraine - all of which will live on for generations to come. The family extends a special thank you to all the staff of Emma's Neighbourhood and Riverside Glen for their compassionate care of Mom since 2018. Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to the Salvation Army in memory of Lorraine, at salvationarmy.ca or 1-800-725-2769. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in Flamborough Review on Jun. 12, 2020.