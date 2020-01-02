Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kitching-Steepe Funeral Home Limited
146 Mill Street North
Waterdown, ON L0R 2H0
(905) 689-4852
Resources
More Obituaries for Jim LONDON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim "Cowboy" LONDON

Add a Memory
LONDON, Jim 'Cowboy' On Friday, December 20, 2019 at his home surrounded by family Jim 'Cowboy' London passed away in his home at the age of 63 years. Beloved husband to Sue for 39 years. Loved father to Terry-Lynn (Jason) Parker, Frank (Karen) Hanes and Maryanne (Mark) Stevens. Proud grampy to Jessica, Tyler-James, Madison, Taylor, Jimmy, Makayla and Violet. Survived by his mother June London (nee Buchan) and brothers Murray (Chris), Bruce, Dan (Nancy) and Glen. Predeceased by his father Leo London. Also remembered by many nieces and nephews. Private Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at MILLGROVE UNITED CHURCH, 370 Concession 5 West, Millgrove on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. Donations to either Millgrove United Church, Heart & Stroke Foundation or would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jim's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -