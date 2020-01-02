|
LONDON, Jim 'Cowboy' On Friday, December 20, 2019 at his home surrounded by family Jim 'Cowboy' London passed away in his home at the age of 63 years. Beloved husband to Sue for 39 years. Loved father to Terry-Lynn (Jason) Parker, Frank (Karen) Hanes and Maryanne (Mark) Stevens. Proud grampy to Jessica, Tyler-James, Madison, Taylor, Jimmy, Makayla and Violet. Survived by his mother June London (nee Buchan) and brothers Murray (Chris), Bruce, Dan (Nancy) and Glen. Predeceased by his father Leo London. Also remembered by many nieces and nephews. Private Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at MILLGROVE UNITED CHURCH, 370 Concession 5 West, Millgrove on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. Donations to either Millgrove United Church, Heart & Stroke Foundation or would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com