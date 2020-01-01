|
At St. Joseph's Hospital, Hamilton, ON, Canada, on Friday, December 27, 2019, Margaret passed away at the age of 82 years. Born on September 8, 1937 in Peebles, Scotland, to James and Bella (Watson) Sibbald of Innerleithen, Scotland. Wife of 59 years of Thomas Heath. Mother of Anne Ritchie (James) and Jill Heath (Adriaan). Grandmother of K. Heath and Tom. Survived by brother George (Julie), sister-in-law Jan, and cousin Evelyn Ann (NoLee). Predeceased by sister Isabel (James) and brother Michael. A graduate of McMaster University, she taught high school at Highland in Dundas, ON, and Queen Elizabeth Park in Oakville ON. Many thanks to Alexander Place (Waterdown, ON) for their care. In accordance with Meg's wishes, there will be no services. Cremation has taken place.