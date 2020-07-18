1/1
Carol (Kennedy) Matthews
A few days after admission to St. Joseph's Hospital in Toronto, Carol Matthews (nee Kennedy) passed away peacefully in her 75th year on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 with her daughter by her side. Loving Mother to Gail (Graeme) Perrow and Stephen Matthews (predeceased 2014). Proud Grandmother to Ryan and Nicky Perrow. Carol was sister to Bill (Joanne) Kennedy, Jeanne (the late Tom) Pitts, the late Bruce (Barbara) Kennedy, and the late Barbara Kennedy. Carol is also remembered fondly by her nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and friends. Carol enjoyed exploring new places on day trips and interacting with people at the store where she worked or at Black Creek Pioneer Village where she volunteered for many years. Cremation has taken place and Carol will be laid to rest next to her beloved son Stephen and her parents in the Otterville Cemetery. Donations in memory of Carol to the Lung Health Foundation at www.lunghealth.ca would be appreciated. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com


Published in Flamborough Review on Jul. 18, 2020.
