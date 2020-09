Ole passed away peacefully of natural causes on Sept.2,2020 at the age of 99. He was surrounded by family in his last days at the Welland Hospital. Ole's loving family are:Wife Dorothy(Richardson)Magnussen(deceased);Daughters Linda Magnussen Olsso (Christer),Jennifer Qusen(late Mike).Ole had 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Private celebration of life will be held at the Sunset Mindepark, Crieff, ON on September 19 at 3 pm.



