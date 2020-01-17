Home

Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
905-257-1100
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Mill Street & 5, American House
324 Dundas St. East
Waterdown, ON
View Map
Patricia "Patti" Paget

Patricia "Patti" Paget Obituary
It is with a heavy heart we announce the sudden passing of Patti on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at her home. Beloved wife of Drew for 30 years. Dear sister of Catherine Boite of Kingston, Ontario, Elizabeth Marie Hodge of Jarvie, Alberta, and Theresa Bannon of Waterdown, Ontario. She was an aunt to many nieces and nephews. Patti was part owner of Mill Street & 5, American House, Waterdown with her husband, Drew, Mel and Barry Kay and will be missed by all. As per her wish, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of her Life will be held at Mill Street & 5, American House, 324 Dundas St. East, Waterdown on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Glen Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery, Oakville, 905-257-8822.
Published in Flamborough Review on Jan. 17, 2020
