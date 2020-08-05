1/1
Robert Alfred Rayner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Friday, July 31, 2020 Robert 'Bob' Rayner passed away unexpectedly at Oakville-Trafalgar Hospital in his 73rd year. Beloved husband to Garlene (nee White) for 55 years. Father to Peggy Rayner and Debra (Matthew) Welford. Proud grandfather to Jamie Frasson and Thomas Welford. Brother to Nancy (Keenan) Willoughby, Gordon (Gwen) Rayner, Ken (Debbie) Rayner, Cliff (Rhonda) Rayner, Dave Rayner, Mary Kirktzmis, Bruce (Sandy) Rayner. Predeceased by his sister Phyliss. Many thanks to the staff at Oaville-Trafalgar Hospital with a special thank you to Dr. Pandeya and the staff of the Kidney Clinic Centre, nurses and doctors of 3 East. To the special staff in the palliative care unit who took the utmost care to make sure he was comfortable and treated him with great dignity. A personal thank you from Garlene and Debra for keeping us well informed and saw to our needs as well. Cremation has taken place and a Private Urn Burial will be held at Glenwood Cemetery, West Flamborough. Donations to the Kidney Foundation or Diabetes Canada would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Flamborough Review on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kitching, Steepe & Ludwig Funeral Home
146 Mill Street North
Waterdown, ON L0R 2H0
(905) 689-4852
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kitching, Steepe & Ludwig Funeral Home Funeral Home Limited

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved