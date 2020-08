On Monday, August 17, 2020, in his 90th year, Bob quietly passed away at the Hamilton General Hospital. Loving husband of Ruth (nee Springer). Proud father of Heather Kappele (Wayne), and Dawn Norris (Jamie). Step-grandfather of Samantha and Colton Norris. Predeceased by his brother James Kappele (Sheila). A private family service has taken place. If desired, donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.