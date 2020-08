Hi Ruth - I was sad to read of Bob’s passing in the paper today. Val and I remember those many times we went out for coffee and a chat. Those were good times. I hope you and Bob found Covid not too stressful. Thank goodness he left many happy memories. I’ll always remember your wedding as well as many parties when we were teenagers. It’s now time to pass the torch to the next generation. Sincere condolences.

Ed Keenleyside

Friend