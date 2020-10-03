It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sheila Otter on Tuesday, September 29th, 2020, in her 69th year. Sheila will be sadly missed by her beloved husband of 48 years, Douglas, and her loving son Stephen. Predeceased by her mother Midge Thompson, her father Bill Thompson, and her devoted daughter Elizabeth Anne in 2007. Sheila is survived by her sister Lynne Henwood (Larry) and her many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law on the Otter side of the family. There are also several nieces and nephews in the Otter family who will have many fond memories of Aunt Sheila. Sheila had a fascinating interest in the bridal business for several years. Sheila and her daughter Elizabeth were very fond of animals, so your donation to the Flamborough Humane Society in Sheila's memory will be greatly appreciated by the family. A small intimate family service will be held for the brothers and sisters only due to Covid-19.